Feds on alert for Tesla ‘Global Day of Action’ after nationwide violence leads to arrests

As Americans flock to the streets to enjoy the spring weather this weekend, protesters across the world are set to participate in the pre-planned “Tesla Takedown’s Global Day of Action” on Saturday.

The protesters’ goal, according to the organization’s website, is to send a crystal clear message that they are against Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The group describes itself as a decentralized grassroots movement that will “protest Tesla for as long as Elon Musk continues to shred public services.” Organizers plan to hold rallies at over 200 Tesla locations across the U.S.

Fox News Digital spoke with Joshua Schirard, the director of Byrna Law Enforcement and a former Galveston, Texas police and SWAT captain, on how everyday Americans, as well as owners of the electric vehicles, can stay on high alert.

“This weekend, when we have this Tesla Takedown day, have extra situational awareness and put in a little bit more effort into planning what you’re going to do, some routes you’re going to take this weekend,” he said.

The organization’s website notes that the Tesla Takedown is a “peaceful protest movement.”

“We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property,” they wrote. “This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.”

Despite the organization’s casting the weekend protests as peaceful, past actions have placed the demonstrations in an illegal light. From Oregon to Massachusetts, Tesla cars and facilities have been vandalized in at least 10 locations this year.

What began as protests against Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have escalated into violent incidents against the Trump ally’s company, including shots fired at a building, destroyed dealership windows and charging stations set on fire.

The rise in incidents has caused the FBI to launch a task force to crack down on Tesla crime, and the Justice Department to announce charges against arson suspects with Attorney General Pam Bondi labeling the attacks “domestic terrorism.”

Schirard said that there has “clearly” been communication on how to target Tesla dealerships and owners this weekend.

“If I had a Tesla, I might park it for the weekend just to be safe,” he said. “I wish we didn’t have to say that, but unfortunately we do.”

For Tesla owners, Schirard recommends purchasing a tarp and placing the electric vehicle on its “Sentry Mode,” a feature that acts as a surveillance system. When in this mode, the vehicle’s cameras and sensors are able to record activity around it.

“Think of Sentry Mode as an intelligent vehicle security system that alerts you when it detects possible threats nearby,” according to the Tesla Model 3 owner’s manual .

Be “extra vigilant”

Residents who are not Tesla owners can still participate in keeping public property safe – and prevent bad actors from violent activism.

“For the rest of the American citizens out there that maybe aren’t Tesla drivers, while you’re out and about this weekend, you need to stay extra vigilant to help each other out,” Schirard said. “If you’re passing a Tesla dealership, take a look and see if there’s some active protest or some vandalism, some violence going on.”

The law enforcement expert shared the classic adage – see something, say something – rings true for violence against Tesla vehicles, dealerships and owners.

“The police are already taxed and stretched thin enough as it is. The only way that we can successfully protect a community is with the help, the support and the contributions of those citizens,” Schirard said. “So make sure if you see something, even though it might look minor, call 911.”

“Let them know what’s going on. That way, police have an idea of how to divert resources properly to make sure that we can protect the citizens where we really need to,” he said.

Police on “high alert”

Schirard said that he is confident that law enforcement authorities across the nation are discussing how to approach and combat Tesla violence.

“Most police departments now are very intel-driven. We’re constantly looking at what that future threat could be. And we have a lot of talk on social media, on mainstream media and from local sources about this Tesla Takedown,” he said.

“It’s very likely that we’re going to see some diverted resources in police departments just to make sure that some of those bigger Tesla dealerships are covered, and that more public and commercial spots have some extra coverage as well.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tesla for comment.