FedEx employee charged after allegedly stealing package with iPads, police say

A FedEx employee in Alabama has been charged with first-degree theft after allegedly stealing a package that contained iPads, according to Mobile police.

Police officers in Mobile, Alabama were called to a FedEx facility on Wednesday while working on a theft case, and say that Bryan Devante Williams, 27, is accused of stealing a package that contained iPads, according to Fox 10.

Williams has been released from the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the report.

His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to the report.

FedEx did not respond to Fox New Digital.