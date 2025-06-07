Federal officials slam Democrats for ‘dangerous’ rhetoric as ICE agents face violent mobs in LA, NYC

​

Federal officials are urging Democrat politicians to tone down “dangerous” rhetoric about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, after violent protests and disorderly demonstrations broke out over the weekend in Los Angeles and New York City.

Multiple people were detained by immigration agents on Friday as seven locations in Los Angeles were raided.

In response, violent protests broke out across the county, including an attempted break into the Roybal Federal Building.

Hours later, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) declared unlawful assembly and issued a city-wide tactical alert.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement on Saturday noting it took the LAPD two hours to respond to the Roybal building, despite multiple calls.

“Last night, over 1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings, and taxpayer-funded property,” according to DHS. “Our ICE enforcement officers are facing a 413% increase in assaults against them. Disturbingly, in recent days, ICE officers’ family members have been dox[x]ed and targeted as well.”

Officials said the Los Angeles riots and assaults on ICE agents came after Democrat politicians, including New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, “villainized and demonized” ICE law enforcement.

“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement. “The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. … From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale. This violence against ICE must end.”

ICE operations in LA this week resulted in the arrest of 118 illegal immigrants, including five gang members and those with prior criminal histories of drug trafficking, assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and alien smuggling, according to DHS.

Nationwide, 2,000 illegal immigrants were arrested this week.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons described what took place in Los Angeles on Friday as “appalling.”

“As rioters attacked federal ICE and law enforcement officers on the LA streets, Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement,” Lyons wrote in a statement. “These violent rioters will be held accountable if they harm federal officers, and make no mistake, ICE will continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and arrest criminal illegal aliens.

“Sanctuary politicians would do well to remember that impeding our efforts only endangers their communities, law enforcement officers, and the detainees they claim to support.”

LAPD officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

On Saturday, there were reports of tear gas being deployed outside a Home Depot in Paramount, California, where ICE agents were allegedly conducting a raid.

In New York, anti-ICE protesters gathered outside the Jacobs Javits Federal Building in Lower Manhattan, reportedly attempting to block a van from leaving the facility.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that at around noon Saturday, police responded to a 911 call about a disorderly group in front of the building.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people sitting in the road, blocking traffic.

“The demonstrators were instructed verbally numerous times to vacate the roadway, and did not comply,” NYPD officials said.

Five people were taken into custody and issued summons.

Fox News learned the van was able to get past protesters without incident.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office and LA County Fire did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

