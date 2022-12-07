Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi killing

A lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the assassination of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi was dismissed by a federal judge on Tuesday.

The decision to throw out the lawsuit falls in line with the position of President Biden’s administration, who have insisted that bin Salman is legally immune from the charges.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fianc?e, and Democracy for the Arab World Now filed the failed lawsuit against Saudi officials, including the crown prince, over the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, an internationally known and respected journalist, was killed by Saudi officials Oct. 2, 2018 after publicly criticizing the crown prince’s harsh methods of silencing his rivals or critics.

According to the AP, the U.S. intelligence community concluded the crown prince gave the approval of Khashoggi’s killing, despite the country’s claim that he was not directly involved.

The Biden administration declared in November that the official standing of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince should grant him immunity in lawsuits for his alleged role in the brutal killing of a U.S.-based journalist.

District of Columbia U.S. District Judge John D. Bates dismissed the suit on the grounds of sovereign immunity, an international legal concept that protects national leaders from litigation and criminal prosecution.

Bates maintained that despite the legal outcome, there remains “credible allegations of his involvement in Khashoggi’s murder.”

Rooted in international law, sovereign immunity protects states and their officials from some legal proceedings in other foreign states’ domestic courts. The State Department said upholding the concept helps ensure American leaders don’t have to worry about being hauled into foreign courts to face lawsuits in other countries.

