Federal grand jury indicts man for threatening to assassinate Trump after reelection

A federal grand jury indicted a San Bernardino County, California man on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to assassinate then-President-elect Donald Trump after winning a second term in the Oval Office in November.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 73-year-old Thomas Eugene Streavel of Yucca Valley has been charged with three counts of making threats against the President-elect.

Streavel was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Riverside, California on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested.

“This defendant is charged with threatening the life of our President – a man who has already survived two deranged attempts on his life,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said. “The Department of Justice takes these threats with the utmost seriousness and will prosecute this crime to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the indictment, Streavel posted several messages on Facebook threatening Trump before and after the Nov. 5, 2024 election.

As early as Oct. 15, the indictment claims, Streavel posted a message to his friends saying it was the “perfect day to blow his brains out,” referring to Trump, adding he would love to be the one to pull the trigger.

He continued to make profanity-laced posts about the death of Trump on Nov. 3, Nov. 20, Nov. 25 and Nov. 29.

While the posts were charged, the indictment focuses on three specific posts, which were made on Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 28.

“My a – – is willing to make America great again and blow his mother f- – – – — brains out. The piece of s— will never be my president,” Streavel allegedly wrote on Nov. 12.

The second charge is based on a threat allegedly made by Streavel on Nov. 19.

“Let me put a bullet right between the ears of your president-elect that instantly makes AMERICA great again,” the indictment states Streavel wrote. “That’s my purpose for living. It would give me great pleasure to kill the worthless mother f- – – – -.”

The third charge was based on an alleged post to Facebook by Streavel on Nov. 28.

“I’m praying for a successful assassination of your president-elect that will immediately make America great again for the good of our nation,” Streavel allegedly wrote. “I would gladly give my left nut to be the one who puts the bullet right between his ears. My life’s mission is killing the worthless LOSER piece of s- – – and my mission starts tonight so watch yourself Trump, you are a dead mother f- – – – – and I am your assassin. ‘GOD BLESS AMERICA.’”

“The type of rhetoric and threats made by this defendant are similar to those that led to an attempt on the President’s life last year,” U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. “There is no place for political violence or threats of violence in the United States. We will not hesitate to arrest and charge others who engage in similar criminal conduct.”

Streavel has pleaded not guilty to all three charges, and he is due back in court for trial on July 28, 2025.

A federal magistrate judge ordered him released on $10,000 bond.

If convicted, Streavel could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in federal prison for each count.