Federal fugitive Andrew Ainsworth is fatally shot by police in Virginia

Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive.

Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.

State police said Ainsworth sped away after officers tried to stop a Toyota pickup he was driving, and that a brief vehicle pursuit ended on the ramp from Fountaine Ave to the Route 29 Bypass.

As officers approached the Toyota, Ainsworth fired a gun from inside his vehicle, according to police. Three officers returned fire.

Ainsworth died at the scene. Authorities said a a gun was recovered from inside the truck.

Ainsworth’s most recent address was Omaha, Nebraska, according to authorities. Online court records indicate that he has convictions for bank robberies in Nebraska, Minnesota and New Mexico, and has also been convicted of escape.