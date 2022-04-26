Federal court dismisses challenges to Texas abortion law’s private enforcement provision

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal court has dismissed all challenges to a provision in a Texas’ controversial “fetal heart beat” abortion ban.

“Having received the ruling of the Texas Supreme Court that named officials defendants may not enforce the provisions o the Texas Heartbeat Act… this court REMANDS the case with instructions to dismiss all challenges to the private enforcement provisions of the statute and to consider whether plaintiffs have standing to challenge,” the ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

The ban, also known as Senate Bill 8, was originally signed into law in May.

The law outlaws abortions once medical professionals can detect a fetal heartbeat, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. The law allows citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone suspected of helping a woman obtain an abortion.

