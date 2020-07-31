Federal appeals court vacates Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence

A federal appeals court has vacated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for carrying out the April 15, 2013, attack at the marathon finish line with his older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who died in a shootout with police after a manhunt.

The attack at the marathon killed three people and injured more than 260 others. Tsarnaev’s lawyers had been trying to overturn his death sentence. They said it was impossible to find a fair jury in Boston because the explosions traumatized the region.

