FDNY reports its first coronavirus death: 'One of those truly unsung heroes'

An auto mechanic for the FDNY died Sunday from coronavirus — the first death involving a staffer since the outbreak reached New York, the department announced.

James Villecco worked for the FDNY Bureau of Fleet Services since 2014 and was a mechanic at the ambulance repair shop. The FDNY did not offer many specifics on exactly how he died.

“Behind the thousands of calls our members respond to every day is a team of dedicated and skilled mechanics who ensure our ambulances are running 24/7,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “James Villecco was one of those truly unsung heroes in our department whose outstanding work provided medical care for the people of our city. The entire department mourns his loss.”

The 55-year-old from Staten Island was also a six-year veteran of the Army. He was survived by his wife and daughter.

“Mr. Villecco was a solid tradesman, beloved husband and father, and a friend to all he worked with each day,” Nigro said.

As of Saturday, some 235 of its members — including firefighters, emergency medical services [EMS] and civilians — have tested positive for COVID-19.

