FDA approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine boosters for children as young as 12

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that children as young as 12 can now get booster shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The decision comes as the omicron variant is rapidly spreading around the U.S. and complicating plans for students to return to classrooms following winter breaks.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

The FDA also said everyone 12 and older eligible for a booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.