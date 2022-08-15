FBI warns of ‘dirty bomb’ threat, Iranian official comments on Rushdie attack, and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘CIVIL WAR’ – FBI warns of ‘dirty bomb’ threat, increasing calls for violence as Mar-a-Lago raid fallout mounts. Continue reading …

‘BLAME AND ACCUSATIONS’ – Iranian government official makes country’s first public comments on vicious Salman Rushdie attack. Continue reading …

‘FAILURE OF LEADERSHIP’ – House Republicans vow to get answers on Biden’s Afghanistan failure. Continue reading …

‘SHE WAS TROUBLED BY IT’ – Princess Diana tried to shield Prince Harry from ‘spare’ label, author says. Continue reading …

DARK MONEY MOVES – Emails reveal disturbing details about how Leonardo DiCaprio helped fund climate nuisance lawsuits. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS DESPICABLE’ – Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns Iran for inciting attack on Salman Rushdie. Continue reading …

‘ABUSED FROM THE BEGINNING’ – Sen. Rand Paul calls for repeal of the Espionage Act following FBI raid of Trump’s Florida estate. Continue reading …

‘TRENDS TOWARDS AUTOCRACY’ – MSNBC historian pleads with audience: ‘Vote as if your life depends on it – because it might.’ Continue reading …

‘IT HIT MY FAMILY’ – Michigan mom who advocated against COVID-19 lockdowns, speaks on how district allegedly bit back. Continue reading …

STIFLING ‘TRUE DEMOCRACY’ – Black media owner attacks lack of diversity in media ownership while appearing on CNN. Continue reading …

1984 AGAIN? – ABC’s Jon Karl cites CBO report, asks Karine Jean-Pierre if the Inflation Reduction Act is ‘Orwellian.’ Continue reading …

DIGGING FOR DIRT – Former attorney general says FBI raid was attempt to tie Trump to Jan. 6 criminal activity. Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY – Americans have good reason to think the FBI treats Republicans differently than Democrats, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Fox News host says Mar-a-Lago raid is further proof that the ruling class has gone ‘rogue.’ Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago has undermined any respect for the rule of law, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

UNMASKING AMERICA’S KIDS – Examining COVID-19 mandate consequences as students return to class. Continue reading …

ODDS OF ‘SOFT LANDING’ – Bank of America chief economist sees high chance of mild recession this year. Continue reading …

‘YOU FEEL ANXIETY’ – Parents need to let go at the college drop-off so kids can thrive, experts say. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

“The competing reality we confront is the past six years of watching the Department of Justice and the FBI, those once venerable institutions, are now seen as mere extensions of the political parties.”

– TREY GOWDY

