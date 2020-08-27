FBI ‘Top Ten’ fugitive nabbed after ‘honor killings’ of daughters

A Texas cab driver accused of murder who had been on the FBI’s “Top Ten” list of fugitives has been apprehended after being on the lam since 2008, according to reports.

Yaser Abdel Said, 63, of Lewisville, northwest of Dallas, reportedly became upset when his daughters, ages 18 and 17, started dating non-Muslims, police told FOX 4 of Dallas.

On New Year’s Day 2008, Said invited his daughters Amina and Sarah out to eat but instead drove them to Irving, where he allegedly fatally shot them inside his vehicle in what were described as “honor killings,” the station reported.

Irving police Chief Jeff Spivey disagreed with the description.

“I don’t know how you can use the term ‘honor’ and ‘killing’ in this insrance,” the chief said. “This man brutally murdered, shot to death his two daughters inside his taxi cab. What led him to do that? I think at this point to us, it’s irrelevant.

“The fact that he murdered his two daughters, the fact that he’s been on the run for 12 years, the fact that tonight his flight from justice ended and justice for Amini and Sarah begins, that’s what’s most important to us.”

John Walsh, longtime host of TV’s “America’s Most Wanted,” tweeted out the news Wednesday night.

“CAPTURED!!!” Walsh wrote. “This dirtbag has been on my list for a long time. And, after 12 long years on the run, we finally see justice for Amina and Sarah. Great work @FBI and @IrvingPD.”

An FBI SWAT team finally tracked down Said on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, about 22 miles west of Lewisville, where they arrested him without incident. He had been among the FBI’s “Top Ten” most wanted fugitives since 2014, FOX 4 reported.

In addition, a brother and a nephew of Said also were arrested, on federal charges of harboring a fugitive, the station reported. The FBI believes others who know Said helped him elude capture, the report said.

Meanwhile, other family members told the station they were overjoyed with the news that Said had been arrested, FOX 4 reported.

“All I can say is, there’s going to be justice,” Patricia Owens, mother of the victims and a former wife of Said, told the Dallas Morning News.

“My daughters were loving, caring, smart, loved everybody, would help anybody,” she said. “They were two of the most awesome kids in the world, and they did not deserve what happened to them.”

Said will face charges of capital murder, authorities said.