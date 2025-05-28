FBI to probe claims of ‘targeted violence’ against religious groups after evangelicals’ protest in Seattle

​

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Tuesday he had requested an investigation into allegations of “targeted violence” against religious groups after an evangelical conservative group held a rally at Seattle City Hall in response to the mayor blaming Christians for igniting a weekend demonstration that turned violent.

“We have asked our team to fully investigate allegations of targeted violence against religious groups at the Seattle concert. Freedom of religion isn’t a suggestion,” Bongino wrote on X.

The Christians’ “Rattle in Seattle” demonstration began at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 4th Avenue steps of City Hall in downtown Seattle, where counter-protesters were also present, according to Fox 13.

A total of eight people were arrested for assault during dueling demonstrations as of 8 p.m., according to Seattle Police. No injuries were reported.

“Two opposing groups gathered along 4th Avenue. Streets around the dueling demonstrations were shut down for several hours, but reopened just before 8 p.m.,” police said in a press release.

Tuesday’s protest comes after a demonstration on Saturday at Cal Anderson Park during MayDayUSA’s “Don’t Mess With Our Kids” rally and a pro-LGBTQ counter-protest. Police made 23 arrests at that demonstration after violence broke out when event organizers, attendees and counter-protesters converged.

Mayor Bruce Harrell, a Democrat, released a statement after the weekend demonstration, blaming the Christian rally and infiltrating “anarchists” for the violence breaking out at the counter-protest.

“Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice,” the mayor said at the time. “Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood.”

“Anarchists infiltrated the counter-protestors group and inspired violence, prompting SPD to make arrests and ask organizers to shut down the event early, which they did,” he continued.

The mayor also released respective statements on Tuesday from several of the city’s Christian and Jewish leaders siding with Harrell and condemning the weekend “Rattle in Seattle” protest.

“Mayday’s desire is to wrap their personal hate, fear, and bigotry in Christian speak. It won’t work,” Rev. Dr. Patricia L. Hunter, a Baptist pastor, said in a statement. “The call of Jesus to his followers was to first love God and secondly to love our neighbors. In no way does the ideology or bad theology of this fringe group embody the love of God we are to exhibit. Those of us who actually follow the Jesus of the New Testament work to make the welcome tent bigger so that all God’s children regardless of sexuality or sexual identity are welcome at the table of love, justice, grace, and mercy.”

Organizers of the “Rattle in Seattle” protest took issue with the mayor’s statement, which they said showed religious bigotry and an attack on their First Amendment rights, and held the rally on Tuesday to protest his remarks.

“Following the MayDay USA worship event at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday, Mayor Harrell had the audacity to issue a press release blaming Christians for the premediated violence of Antifa which resulted in the hospitalization of Seattle Police Department personnel and the arrest of 23 Antifa agitators,” the organizers said in a statement. “Under Mayor Harrell’s leadership, the city of Seattle has continued its spiral into lawlessness and dysfunction while the First Amendment rights of citizens to peacefully assemble has been disregarded.”

