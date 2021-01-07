FBI seeking help from public to identify those in Capitol breach

The FBI is seeking help from the public to identify individuals involved in a security breach at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The agency tweeted a statement early Thursday saying it was seeking information that will assist in “identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence.”

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol,” the FBI wrote.

COMEY SAYS BIDEN ATTORNEY GENERAL SHOULD NOT INVESTIGATE TRUMP

During the chaos, these individuals broke windows, entered both the Senate and House chambers and entered into the offices of lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Robert J. Contee III, the city’s top cop, said during a press conference late Wednesday there have been at least 52 arrests – 47 because of curfew violations.

FBI, GBI AWARE OF ‘SPECIFIC THREATS’ RELATED TO GEORGIA SENATE RACES

Contee added that four people died, including a woman who was shot inside the Capitol.

“One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths,” he said of the other three people who died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least 14 police officers were injured, according to authorities. Lawmakers also vowed to investigate how law enforcement handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report