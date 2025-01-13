FBI searching for operator of privately owned drone that punched hole in Canadian firefighting plane

Officials with FBI Los Angeles are searching for the operator of a privately owned drone that collided with a Canadian plane assisting with California wildfire suppression.

Akil Davis, FBI assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office, confirmed a Canadian Air “Super Scooper” aircraft that was helping to extinguish California wildfires on Thursday was damaged after colliding with a privately owned drone over the Palisades Fire.

The crash left a 3-inch-by-6-inch hole in the plane’s wing, according to Davis.

However, when a crash happens, policy dictates all aircraft in the area have to evacuate, a much more severe impact during wildfire, Davis said.

“Those type of aircraft are our most effective means to suppress those fires and keep them contained,” Davis said. “So when incidents like that happen, it causes a significant issue to public safety and causes dangerous scenarios for our first responders.”

An investigation was initiated, and since then, parts of the drone have been recovered, according to the FBI.

“We are working with our public and private sector counterparts to try to identify the operator of that drone,” Davis said. “But since that incident, we have had [more than 10] contacts with drone operators in which we have warned and fined in previous years.”

During wildfires, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enacts a temporary flight restriction, creating a barrier that allows the use of law enforcement-type drones and fire suppression aircraft.

When drones are illegally operated, Davis said, it causes a “dangerous situation” that could result in loss of life.

“These fires are so significant in size, [they] exponentially increase the amount of resources needed,” he said. “[Operating private drones is] going to take firefighting efforts [away] from saving houses and saving lives. If one of these planes should go down, that would literally be catastrophic.”

He added that once a drone is identified, all fire suppression aircraft in the area are grounded for about 20 to 30 minutes.

In Thursday’s case, the hold was shorter but still costly due to the size of the fires and resources needed to keep up with the fast-moving inferno.

Ground intercept teams comprised of dozens of agents are dispersed throughout the region and will intercept pilots or operators disregarding FAA restrictions. They will then face fines or even jail time, Davis said.

“Drones are probably one of our most significant threats right now in law enforcement,” Davis said. “If you fly, we can’t. … So please don’t be selfish. Pay attention to the law. Obey the law.”

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in finding out who operated the drone at fault and other drones violating airspace laws.

To help, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips at FBI.gov/.