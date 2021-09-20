FBI: Remains found in Wyoming likely Gabby Petito

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Body found in Wyoming likely Gabby Petito, authorities say

Authorities say the body found in Grand Teton National Park was likely that of Gabby Petito, noting the body matched the description of the missing woman.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing, adding that the body has yet to be 100% positively identified.

Authorities on Sunday discovered a body at Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming, where a search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito was underway, Teton County coroner Brent Blue confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle Gabby Petito,” FBI Denver field office supervisory senior resident agent Charles Jones said.

“The cause of death has not been determined at this time,” he added.

The Laundrie family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, issued a statement Sunday after the FBI revealed that a body found in Wyoming was likely Gabby Petito.

“The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family,” Bertolino said.

The FBI and other local law enforcement began the search in the national forest Saturday. Petito visited the area on Aug 27.

Emmys 2021 presenter Seth Rogen comments on lack of COVID-19 safety protocols at award show, Twitter piles on

Seth Rogen is calling out his fellow celebrities.

The 2021 Emmy Awards is among the first few award shows to have returned to normal in-person broadcasts since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. At the show, few audiences members wore masks or maintained social distancing.

Rogen, who spoke on stage early in the evening, made note of the event’s lack of safety precautions.

“Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room! What are we doing?” the actor said. “They said this was outdoors! It’s not! They lied to us.”

The comedian joked that the room they were in was comparable to a “hermetically sealed tin.”

“I would not have come to this,” he said. “Why is there a roof? It is more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Biden goes for bike ride at the beach amid national crises, refuses to answer questions

President Biden went for a bike ride at the beach on Sunday amid multiple national crises and he refused to answer reporters’ questions as he biked past them.

“Mr. President, what will you tell Emmanuel Macron?” a reporter asked as Biden sped by.

“When are you going to call Macron?” another reporter asked.

Biden is set to call French President Emmanuel Macron to resolve a diplomatic crisis that developed last week. France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in response to a joint agreement between the U.S., Australia, and the United Kingdom to provide nuclear submarines to Australia, scrapping a previous agreement to send French-made submarines Down Under.

“At the request of President Macron, I have decided to immediately recall our ambassadors to the United States and Australia to Paris for consultations,” French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement Friday.

"The abandonment of the ocean-class submarine project that Australia and France had been working on since 2016 and the announcement of a new partnership with the United States aimed at studying the possibility of future cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines constitute unacceptable behavior among allies and partners; their consequences affect the very concept we have of our alliances, our partnerships, and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe," the statement added.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Fox News’ Trey Gowdy scolded the FBI for their mismanagement of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case on “Sunday Night in America,” highlighting an ugly string of failures that have emerged from the bureau in recent months.

“More FBI employees have been indicted than members of the Trump family, and more people connected with the Clinton campaign have been indicted than members of the Trump family,” the host said. “But the biggest indictment of all may wind up being FBI itself.”

