The FBI released a detailed outline on Wednesday of the path a suspect took to plant pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee just a few blocks south of the Capitol building on Jan. 5.

The suspect – wearing a face mask, glasses, a grey hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and black and light grey Nike shoes – started pacing around the DNC’s headquarters with a bag shortly after 7:30 p.m. that night, the video shows.

One of the pipe bombs was then placed outside of the DNC’s headquarters at the intersection of Canal Street SE and South Capitol Street SE.

Later around 8:08 p.m., the suspect can be seen walking down an alley in between the RNC’s headquarters and the Capitol Hill Club, placing a bomb near Rumsey Court SE, according to the FBI’s new video.

Authorities believe that the suspect was operating out of a location around Folger Park, which is near the DNC and RNC’s headquarters.

“Reviews of the suspect’s behavior in video footage and interviews with residents in the Capitol Hill neighborhood have led the FBI to believe the suspect is not from the area,” the FBI said Wednesday.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s identification.

“We know it is hard to report information about a friend or family member, but these pipe bombs were viable devices that could have detonated, causing innocent bystanders to be seriously injured or killed,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement Wednesday. “Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else.”