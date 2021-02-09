FBI releases new photos of Capitol riot suspect wanted for assaults on officers

The FBI released new photos of a man who is wanted “in various assaults on federal officers” relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Roughly 200 individuals have already been arrested for their roles in the riot and are accused of crimes ranging from disorderly conduct to assault.

ALLEGED MILITIA LEADER ARRESTED, OFFICIALS SAY, AS FBI EYES EXTREMIST GROUP SUSPECTS AFTER CAPITOL RIOT

Five people died during the riot, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Another Capitol Police officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide days after the riot.

Nearly 140 police officers were injured in total. Capitol Police Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said that one officer “was stabbed with a metal fence stake,” another officer is “going to lose his eye,” and one officer has “two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs.”

The FBI is still asking for the public’s assistance in identifying 284 people that they believe “made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and committed various other alleged criminal violations, such as destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct.”

If you have any information, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

