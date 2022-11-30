FBI releases new photos, increases reward in manhunt for Connecticut fugitive Christopher Francisquini

The FBI increased its reward to $25,000 and has released new images in the manhunt for a Connecticut fugitive accused of killing and dismembering his own 11-month-old daughter.

The photos released by the New Haven FBI Field Office show multiple identifying tattoos on the body of Christopher Francisquini, including the flaming letters “CME” on his neck, “Milla” on his right hand and a clown on his left hand.

“Francisquini has ties to New York, Waterbury, and New Haven, Connecticut, where he was last seen on Quinnipiac Ave.,” the Naugatuck Police Department said Tuesday. “He should be considered armed and dangerous and mentally unstable.”

The 31-year-old is alleged to have killed his infant daughter at his home in Naugatuck, Connecticut, on Nov. 18.

Camilla Francisquini was found “in a state of dismemberment” when investigators and first responders entered the property, Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister has told reporters.

The child was “stabbed to death,” according to the FBI.

The fugitive is now facing charges of murder with special circumstance – which carries a mandatory life sentence without parole if convicted — and risk of injury to a minor.

The New Haven FBI Field Office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that it is continuing to “work around the clock with all of our law enforcement partners in the search of Christopher Francisquini.”