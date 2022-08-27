FBI off-duty officer involved in Washington DC shooting: Officials

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigations police officer was involved in a shooting in Washington, D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the FBI said that the shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on I-295 North in Washington, D.C.

The spokesperson said that the agency is investigating the incident.

“The FBI is reviewing an off-duty FBI Police officer-involved shooting which occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August. 27, on Interstate 295 North in Washington, D.C. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our personnel seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” an FBI spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said that no injuries were reported at the shooting.

Pictures from the scene of the incident show multiple bullet holes in a car windshield, according to FOX 5.

I-295 North was shut down for a period of time on Saturday but has reopened.