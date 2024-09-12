FBI looking for former bin Laden associate over alleged involvement with Al-Qaeda; ‘We have not forgotten’
The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of a Saudi Arabian man who was a former associate of Usama bin Laden for questioning about his alleged involvement with the Al-Qaeda terror group.
The agency is offering a $5 million reward for the location of Hamza Al Ghamdi, who served as a trusted member of bin Laden’s security detail in the period leading up to the September 11 attacks.
“We have not forgotten,” said Christie M. Curtis, Acting Assistant Director in charge of the FBI’s New York City Field Office. “Twenty-three years later, the FBI is still seeking justice for the victims of the September 11th attacks by continuing to seek those who desire to harm us. “
