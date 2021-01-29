FBI investigation into DC pipe bomb suspect reveals new details; reward increased to $100G

Federal authorities are now offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads investigators to the person they believe placed suspected pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees in Washington, D.C., officials announced Friday.

The FBI has released new photos and information regarding the suspected explosives, saying in a tweet shared Friday morning that investigators believe the pipe bombs were placed between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The agency also shared new photos showing pieces of the device, such as a piece of what appears to be a timer and a map that provides more specific locations of each device.

Officials said the suspect carried a backpack and wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt and Nike Air Max Speed Turk sneakers that were yellow, black and grey in color.

The Washington Post obtained surveillance footage that shows the suspect walking in D.C.’s Rumsey Court at 8:13 p.m., and then, 2 minutes later, walking through an alley while carrying the backpack. The person then returns to Rumsey Court at 8:16 p.m. before passing through the area in the opposite direction at 8:17 p.m.

U.S. Capitol Police and agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were called around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) office for a report of a pipe bomb found outside.

Another call came in approximately 30 minutes later, while authorities were still investigating the RNC scene after a second, similar device was discovered at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters just blocks away.

The FBI asks that anyone with information call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5342), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

