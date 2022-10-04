FBI investigates shooting at Texas Border Patrol facility that left migrant who ‘went for an agent’s gun’ dead

A migrant was shot and killed while in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The person, who was being detained at the station at the time of the shooting, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“At approximately 13:00 hours, the FBI El Paso Field Office was contacted by the Ysleta U.S. Border Patrol Station regarding an agent involved shooting involving a person detained at the Station,” said Jeffrey R. Downey, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge. “FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime Task Force and Evidence Response Team were deployed to the Station. One person was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. At this time, the FBI can confirm the person has died from his injuries. The FBI, El Paso Police Department and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility are actively working the scene at this time. As this is ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time.”

Brandon Judd, a spokesperson for the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News Digital that the migrant went for an agent’s gun right before the shooting.

FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime Task Force and Evidence Response Team are investigating the shooting, along with the El Paso Police Department and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.