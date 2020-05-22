FBI investigates Breonna Taylor shooting as Louisville police chief announces retirement

The FBI announced it is launching a probe into the shooting death of EMT Breonna Taylor from Louisville, Ky., after she was killed when local police allegedly executed a no-knock warrant on the wrong house, news that also coincides with the retirement of Lousiville Police Chief Steve Conrad.

Taylor’s family filed a lawsuit accusing officers of firing more than 20 shots inside Breonna Taylor’s home. Taylor, 26, was killed on March 13 after she was shot eight times by police. She was an aspiring nurse.

Her mother, Tamika Palmer, said she filed the lawsuit to get justice for her daughter. “I want them to say her name,” she told The Washington Post. “There’s no reason Breonna should be dead at all.”

The lawsuit, filed late last month, accuses the officers of wrongful death, excessive force and gross negligence.

According to court documents, the officers who stormed Taylor’s house were executing a drug warrant in search of a male suspect who didn’t live in her apartment complex. It turned out he had already been detained by authorities before the warrant was executed.

Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown put out a statement saying: “FBI Lousiville has opened an investigation into the shooting of Breonna Taylor. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

Conrad announced he will be stepping down in June after more than eight years in his position, WDRB in Louisville reported.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release that Conrad had informed him of the decision on Thursday. Fischer has reportedly named Col. Robert Schroeder to serve on an interim basis, once Conrad’s retirement is made official.

“It has been the highlight of my professional career to be Louisville’s police chief,” Conrad said in a press release. “LMPD [Louisville Metro Police Department] is full of amazing men and women who come to work each day to do their best for this community and it has been a privilege to lead them.”

“You all are weathering a lot right now and I know how challenging this is,” he wrote in an email to officers Thursday, according to WDRB. “Approach this as we approach all our struggles — as a team. Look out for each other. Show compassion to the community, even when it might not be shown to you.”

