FBI honors second fallen agent with memorial service in Hard Rock Stadium

The FBI is holding a memorial service for slain FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin the day after the agency honored Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger with friends and family.

The agents were shot and killed while serving a warrant in a child pornography case Tuesday.

The funeral procession arrived at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

FBI Director Christopher Wray will make comments during the ceremony, after which there will be a 21 gun salute, a performance of Amazing Grace and a “Final Radio Call,” which is the final acknowledgment of the agent’s passing.

Alfin was born in New York and entered the FBI in 2009, when he was initially assigned to the FBI Albany Field Office. He was assigned to the Miami office in 2017 and worked crimes against children violations for over six years.

“Special Agent Alfin was a valuable member of the FBI team,” the memorial program said. “He will forever be a hero and we will always honor his ultimate sacrifice.”

“Special Agent Alfin is survived by his son Eli and wife Jessie. Our sympathies are with his family and loved one.”

“We, the FBI Family, share in their loss.”

This is a developing story.