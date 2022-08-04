FBI charges 4 Louisville police officers in Breonna Taylor investigation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI arrested former Louisville police officer Joshua Jaynes Thursday morning following his involvement in the 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Fox News has confirmed.

Three other current or former Louisville police officers were also charged, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday.

Taylor was fired from the Louisville Police Department in January 2021 after his supervisors said he lied on paperwork that lead to the March 2020 raid on Taylor’s apartment, during which she was killed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.