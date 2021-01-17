FBI arrest another Tennessee man over Capitol riot selfie, Facebook post decrying Antifa, BLM

The FBI arrested a man in Nashville early Sunday morning after he allegedly posted from his Facebook account about participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., also adding some criticism for Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Blake A. Reed, 35, was arrested by FBI agents in Nashville Sunday morning, the U.S. Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee announced on Twitter Sunday. The tweet said Reed was charged in connection to the Capitol riots, but did not provide additional details other than a selfie of Reed and a screenshot of a Facebook post from his account tagged with the location United States Capitol.

“We The People have spoken and we are pissed! No antifa, no BLM … We The People took the Capitol! Every American ethnicity was here. Democratic tyranny WILL NOT STAND! WE HAVE SPOKEN!!” Blake Austin Reed said in a Facebook post, sharing photos of rioters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The post included several hashtags including #StopTheSteal, content which Facebook since said it would begin actively removing in the days leading up to the inauguration. Reed is photographed on the left wearing goggles on his forehead and what appeared to be a gas mask around his neck.

The attorney’s office did not immediately return a voicemail left by Fox News.

Reed was booked into the Davidson County Jail Sunday morning, The Tennessean reported.

He is one of several suspects from Tennessee charged so far in connection to the Capitol riot.

FBI agents arrested another man, Mathew Bledsoe, in the Memphis area on Friday. He is facing several federal charges for allegedly entering a restricted building and demonstrating disorderly conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to the Justice Department, a tipster supplied the FBI with a compilation of videos Bledsoe shared to his stories on his Instagram account on Jan. 6 both before and after he entered the Capitol.

In the video, an alarm can be heard blaring in the background at the Capitol, as a companion shouts “We’re going in.” Bledsoe turns the camera to show the door then says, “In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this sh–. Where’s those pieces of sh– at?”

His wife also posted on her own Facebook page that, “Matt was inside the Capitol, he was one of the first. They yelled and screamed, that’s about it… My husband is a Patriot solider. [sic],” according to court documents.

Separately, the mother of a man dubbed “Zip Tie Guy” was arrested by FBI agents in Nashville on Saturday. Lisa Eisenhart, 56, is facing several charges, including conspiracy, for allegedly storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6 alongside her son, 35-year-old Eric Munchel.

Munchel had been arrested days earlier after photographs surfaced of him – wearing black, with his face covered – inside the Senate chamber carrying zip ties that could be used as flex cuffs to detain people.