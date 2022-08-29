FBI agent injured following discharge of a firearm at federal building in Philadelphia

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI says a special agent is expected to be treated and released following the discharge of a firearm at the federal building in Philadelphia.

Officials said the weapon discharged Monday morning in the loading dock of the building, and the agent was receiving medical attention for minor injuries. No immediate information was released about the circumstances.

The FBI said in a statement that it “takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously” and an FBI team is investigating.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the statement said.