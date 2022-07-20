FBI adds 2019 California murder suspect to Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI has added a big 2019 California murder suspect to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list.

Omar Alexander Cardenas, 27, is accused of gunning down Jabali Dumas, 46, at an outdoor shopping center in Sylmar, just north of Los Angeles, on Aug. 15, 2019, according to authorities.

Cardenas is seen on surveillance video walking into the parking lot, reaching into the back of his waistband. Just over a minute later he appears again, running away.

Los Angeles police allege that the two men got in a verbal argument before Cardenas went to his car and came back with a gun to kill the victim.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, Dumas died at the hospital of a gunshot wound to the head three days after the shooting.



Law enforcement describes Cardenas as a White Hispanic male who stands around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs between 240 and 300 pounds. He wears prescription glasses and often has a beard, according to authorities. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

He is wanted on a California murder charge and a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate if he is encountered abroad.