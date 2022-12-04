Father springs into action after coyote attacks toddler outside Los Angeles home

A coyote ambushed a California family’s 2-year-old daughter outside their Los Angeles home Friday, dragging her across the lawn before her father charged at the animal and scared it away.

The girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in the emergency room, where she also received the rabies vaccine, the family said.

Shira Eliyahuo, the girl’s mother, told KTLA that her daughter suffered from scratches and some bruising.

“She has a lot of scratches on her left leg and one of them is really deep,” her mother said.

GEORGIA SHEEPDOG FIGHTS OFF, KILLS 8 COYOTES AFTER PACK ATTACKS HIS SHEEP



next



prev



She added: “The coyote just kind of dragged her, so her face is also a little bit bruised.”

The incident, which happened at approximately 3:42 p.m. on Friday, was recorded by the family’s Ring home surveillance system.



next



prev



In the video, Ariel Eliyahuo can be seen removing his daughter from her car seat and setting her next to the vehicle as he turns back to reach for something in the SUV.

Then the animal struck.

The coyote leaps at the girl and drags her several feet away, across the driveway and onto the sidewalk. The girl is facedown on the concrete.

MASSACHUSETTS DOG WALKER SURROUNDED BY PACK OF COYOTES: HOW TO KEEP KIDS, DOGS SAFE

The father responds to the commotion, running after the girl and securing her in his arms. He then throws what appears to be a water bottle at the coyote, causing it to run off.

After carrying the toddler into the home, the father exits welding a piece of wood, and appears to look for and pursue the creature.

The entire incident is over within a few seconds.

The family had just arrived home from her preschool, the parents said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coyotes are prevalent in Los Angeles, though human attacks are not common.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.