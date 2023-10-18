Father convicted of terrorism after remains of 3-year-old found in tunnels of New Mexico compound

A father has been convicted of terrorism after the remains of his 3-year-old son were found in an underground tunnel at a makeshift compound in New Mexico in 2018.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and members of his family had fled from Georgia with the toddler to the remote desert so they could engage in firearms and tactical training to prepare for attacks against the government, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.

Jurors deliberated for 2½ days after hearing weeks of testimony from children who had lived with their parents at the compound.

The defendants, who are Muslim, argued federal authorities targeted them because of their religion.

JORAN VAN DER SLOOT HAS CONFESSED TO KILLING NATALEE HOLLOWAY

Wahhaj’s brother-in-law also was convicted of terrorism charges, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping that resulted in the boy’s death. Wahhaj’s sisters were convicted on the kidnapping charges.

The five suspects were arrested by authorities after an Aug. 3, 2018, raid following a months-long inquiry into the disappearance of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, 3. The boy, who had severe medical issues, disappeared from Georgia in December.

The badly decomposed remains of the boy were eventually found in an underground tunnel at the compound on the outskirts of Amalia near the Colorado state line. An exact cause of death was never determined.

MISSING TEEN’S DEATH RULED HOMICIDE AFTER FISHERMEN FIND BODY IN WOODS

Wahhaj represented himself in court.

“The government portrayed me to look like a monster,” he said, describing his family as close-knit and trying to protect his son from evil spirits. He said they used a ritual known as ruqyah in which passages from the Quran are recited.

Wahhaj and the family apparently believed the boy would be resurrected as Jesus Christ and provide instructions.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.