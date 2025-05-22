Fatal shooting of Israeli embassy workers in DC sparks outrage from Trump, Israeli president

​

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social late Wednesday night following the fatal close-range shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers near the Capital Jewish Museum.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” he wrote on Truth Social post. “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

A pro-Palestinian man is in custody after allegedly killing two Israeli embassy staff members who were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says they will track down the culprits and bring them to justice.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of two staff members from the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC. Our prayers are with their loved ones. This was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice,” he wrote on X.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called it a “despicable antisemitic terror attack” and vowed support saying that Israel stands with the US Jewish community.

“I am devastated by the scenes in Washington DC. This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy” Herzog said. “Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured. I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff. We stand with the Jewish community in DC and across the US. America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us.”

The Jewish Federations of North America say they are horrified at the reported murder and say they are working to get a clear picture of what happened.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and to our colleagues at AJC, whose event was being held at the museum,” a statement from them said.

“We are working closely with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and our security partners to monitor the situation, gain a fuller picture of what transpired, and keep our communities informed,” they continued.

They vow that the safety and security of the community is their top priority, and they will not rest until that safety is fully restored.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser described the shooting as “horrific,” and assured the community “there is no active threat.” She also said the city “will not tolerate this violence or hate.”

“We will not tolerate any acts of terrorism,” Bowser said, in part. “We will not tolerate antisemitism.”

A 30-year-old man identified as Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, is believed to have committed the act alone and is in custody, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said, adding that his gun was also recovered.

DHS is “actively investigating” the incident and “working to get more information to share.”

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.