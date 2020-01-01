Fatal New York City $1 mugging caught on video leads to arrest: reports

A New York City teenager, who was caught on camera allegedly mugging a 60-year-old man – who later died – of $1 dollar on Christmas Eve, has been arrested, police said.

Abu Conteh, 18, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday morning, just days after the brutal overnight assault, the New York Post reported.

Juan Fresnda, 60, died three days after the $1 robbery outside a McDonald’s in the Bronx. He was trying to protect his boyfriend.

Officials said detectives know the names of Conteh’s accomplices and are looking for them, the Daily News reported.

Conteh’s mother told the paper the video shows her son but he wasn’t involved.

“He saw people fighting and he knows those people in the video but he never touched that man,” Isataturay Conteh told the paper. “I don’t know all his friends. Abu goes to school and comes home. We expect him always around 7 or 8 p.m.”

Conteh was charged with second-degree murder, gang assault, and robbery, according to the paper.

He was jailed without bail.