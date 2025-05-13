Fatal fall in Washington’s North Cascades kills 3, leaves 1 survivor

​

Three climbers from Renton, Washington died over the weekend after falling during a climb in North Cascades National Park.

Personnel from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Okanogan County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to reports of a climbing accident near North Early Winters Spire, nearly 16 miles west of Mazama, Washington, at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The responders learned that a party of four climbers from Renton, which is a suburb of Seattle, were involved in a fall while descending a steep gully, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said.

When crews arrived at the accident site, they found three of the climbers dead.

According to the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office, the three people who died were ages 36, 47 and 63.

The fourth climber, though, self-extricated and was able to contact law enforcement about the incident.

The Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team assisted with the extrication of the three dead climbers from the mountainous terrain.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the accident happened after an anchor failed while the climbers were rappelling down the steep terrain, though the investigation is still ongoing.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

The sheriff’s office thanked the search and rescue volunteers and Snohomish County helicopter crews for helping with the “tragic incident.”

“Our thoughts are with the family members and friends of those involved,” the sheriff’s office said.