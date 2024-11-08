‘Fat Leonard’ mastermind behind largest corruption scandal in US military history sentenced to 15 years

After 11 years following his initial arrest, Leonard Glenn Francis, aka “Fat Leonard,” was sentenced for masterminding one of the biggest bribery and corruption scandals in U.S. military history.

The former military defense contractor was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the decade-long scheme involving dozens of U.S. Navy officials. He was also ordered to pay $20 million in restitution to the Navy and a $150,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Francis was scheduled to be sentenced once before in September 2022 but cut off his GPS monitor and fled the country. He was later arrested in 2023 after being found in Venezuela and brought back to the U.S.

His sentencing covers both his role in the bribery and also his escape from the country. He will get credit for his time spent in custody both in the U.S. and in Venezuela, totaling more than 6 years.

Frances admitted to authorities that he gave free meals, prostitutes and other items to Naval personnel in order for their assistance in obtaining port visits by Naval vessels to places he controlled. He would then overcharge the Navy by more than $35 million dollars for his services, according to prosecutors.

“Leonard Francis lined his pockets with taxpayer dollars while undermining the integrity of U.S. Naval forces,” U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said in Tuesday’s statement. “The impact of his deceit and manipulation will be long felt, but justice has been served today.”

Prosecutors said his actions were “aggravated and egregious” but did agree he should be credited for providing “detailed information on hundreds of individuals, from petty officers to admirals, including captains, commanders, Vice Admirals, and Rear Admirals,” according to prosecutors.

Following his arrest, nearly 1,000 Navy officers came under scrutiny, including 91 admirals.

Federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against 34 defendants, 33 of whom were convicted after Francis provided information to authorities while in U.S. custody.

