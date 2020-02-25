Fashion industry titan Peter Nygard’s Times Square office raided in sex-trafficking probe, report says

The FBI and NYPD Tuesday morning raided the Time Square offices of Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard as part of a sex-trafficking investigation, officials said.

Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, confirmed to The Post that the raid was carried out but would not elaborate or provide details.

Photos from the scene show federal agents and city cops swarming throughout the company’s Broadway headquarters, and hauling away at least a half-dozen cardboard boxes from the building.

Nygard and his company, Nygard International, have been under investigation for months after several women accused the 78-year-old of sexually assaulting them in his Lyford Cay estate in the Bahamas, sources told The Post.

The ritzy retreat was once featured on “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” ABC News reported.

Tuesday’s raid comes on the heels of a federal lawsuit filed Feb. 13 against Nygard and his company by 10 women who accuse the Canadian businessman of a “decades-long sex-trafficking scheme” — among them a 15-year-old girl.

According to the lawsuit, Nygard regularly hosted sex- and alcohol-laced gatherings called “pamper parties” at the Bahamian estate and in California, where young girls were allegedly subjected to depraved fetishes.

The parties were “both to promote the Nygard company’s brand and facilitate commercial sex acts,” according to the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the women who sued said they have “over 100 witnesses” in the case that include “dozens of victims.”

