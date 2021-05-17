Fargo man commits suicide in court after ‘bad news’ from the judge

A man on trial in Fargo reportedly killed himself Monday afternoon at a federal courthouse, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

After his verdict trial at Quentin Burdick Courthouse in downtown Fargo, the man stood up and slashed his throat with either a pen or plastic shank, VNL reports.

Law enforcement officers responded to 911 calls around 2 p.m. A witness told WDAY news the man cut his throat after getting “bad news” from a judge.

North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dallas Carlson said the incident happened after a jury returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced terrorizing-related charges. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic.

Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident. Court security officers and deputy marshals attempted live-saving measures in the courtroom.

Carl said the FBI is investigating the matter. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.