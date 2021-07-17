Fans, players flee Nationals Park after gunshots ring out during game

A Washington Nationals baseball game erupted into chaos on Saturday night after gunshots rang out near the stadium causing players and fans to flee.

Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media with the MLB team’s Twitter account confirming gunshots outside the stadium. Players and fans could be seen running for cover.

“Something crazy going on at Nationals Park,” Boston Globe sports writer Ben Volin tweeted. “Players just sprinted off the field and fans running from the stands.”

The PA announcer at the stadium told fans to stay inside the park.

The game, between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, was in the sixth inning at the time of the incident.

Just after 10 p.m., the Nationals posted a statement, saying the game had been suspended and would resume at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Washington Nationals posted on Twitter that gunshots had been reported.

Firetrucks and ambulances were spotted on the scene.

The Washington Nationals television network, MASN, reported that the game has been postponed.

Washington, D.C. Metro Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.