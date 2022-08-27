Fans flee Wiz Khalifa concert in mass panic amid unfounded concerns of a shooting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A crowd at a Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana on Friday left the venue in a mass panic over fears of a possible shooting, ending the performance.

Fans rushed to leave Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville at about 10:30 p.m., with some of them shouting about a potential mass shooting.

A spokesperson for the Noblesville Police told the Indianapolis Star he had no information about what led to the crowd’s panic and no shooting has been confirmed.

No shots were heard from the audience section near the front and left part of the stage, according to the IndyStar. Most attendees exited through the main entrance, although some encountered closed gates or scaled wire fences on their way out.

And while many audience members ran toward a possible escape route, others were confused as to what had happened.

Khalifa abruptly stopped playing and he and his band quickly exited the stage.

After reaching the venue’s parking lot, some fans called home while others fled into nearby fields.

Police vehicles and an ambulance were present in the rear parking lots.

Khalifa was about 45 minutes into his performance, which was the last set of the night. His show was part of the Vinyl Verse tour with fellow rapper Logic. Fedd the God and 24kGoldn performed earlier Friday night.

The mass panic caused by what appears to be a false shooting report is the third to take place at a music event so far this summer.

In May, false reports of a “security incident” at the Lovers and Friends music festival in Las Vegas prompted hundreds of fans to rush for the exits, injuring three people in the process.

And in August, an 18-year-old security guard at Lollapalooza in Chicago issued a false mass shooting alert in an effort to get off work early. Janya B. Williams, was arrested and faces a felony charge of making a false terrorism claim.