Family of NYC Asian hate crime victim thanks anonymous Good Samaritan who diverted attacker's attention

A daughter of the Asian American woman who was beaten during a hate crime assault in New York City earlier this week has come forward to thank a Good Samaritan who stepped in to divert the attacker’s attention.

Elizabeth “Liz” Kari’s mother is the 65-year-old woman who was walking to church in Midtown around 11:40 a.m. Monday when she was viciously attacked, she wrote on a GoFundMe page to benefit her mom.

On Wednesday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) announced the arrest of lifetime parolee Brandon Elliot, 38, who had previously served time for murdering his mother, according to police and sources.

Startling police video shows the suspect repeatedly kicking and attacking the Filipino woman as she walked along the sidewalk of West 43rd Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues.

The footage shows how the victim falls to the ground, at which Elliot continues viciously kicking her in the head and body, according to the video and police.

NYC ASIAN WOMAN’S SUSPECTED ATTACKER GOT PAROLE AFTER MURDER, AND RATIONALE IS FRUSTRATING MYSTERY

As he continued his assault, Elliot told her: “F— you, you don’t belong here, you Asian,” the criminal complaint states. Elliot then fled and the victim suffered a fractured pelvis and a contusion to the head and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, police said.

While it is not seen on video footage, Kari wrote on the fundraising page that someone did try to help her mother.

“The security video that has gone viral has been the most difficult thing to watch, apart from the crime itself. There were many times that I wish someone would have stepped in,” she wrote. “However, what this video did not capture was that there was someone who was standing across the street that witnessed my mom getting attacked who yelled and screamed to get the assailant’s attention.”

NYC ASIAN WOMAN’S BROAD-DAYLIGHT ATTACK: ‘NO 911 CALLS’ MADE DESPITE ONLOOKERS PRESENT, POLICE SAY

Kari said the video cuts off as her mother’s attacker is crossing the street to approach the good Samaritan, though additional details regarding what happened next were not provided.

“To this person, I understand your decision in remaining anonymous during this time. I want to THANK YOU for stepping in and doing the right thing,” she wrote. “This gesture of action is what we need in our world right now.

Kari added: “I hope one day, my mom and I can thank you personally.”

Elliot was later charged with two counts of second-degree assault as a hate crime and a single count of first0degree attempted assault as a hate crime, the district attorney’s office said.

On Wednesday, city officials said police did not receive any 911 calls in connection with the broad-daylight attack, despite surveillance video showing that people looked on during and after.

NYPD Case Det. Michael Rodriguez told reporters Wednesday that despite the apparent presence of onlookers, there were “no 911 calls” made regarding the attack.

“The patrol officers from that part of Manhattan, they came upon the victim after she was assaulted,” Rodriguez said during a news conference regarding the assault and subsequent arrest. “So, no 911 calls.”

A witness who was working nearby previously told Fox News he saw another man run “out from the park to help” the victim, at which point Elliot “started yelling at the other guy, then finally left.”

Elliot was ordered held without bond during his initial court appearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the fundraising page created for the victim had raised more than $195,000 as of noon ET Friday.

Kari said she and her family are hoping her mother will fully recover.

“[M]y mom is humbled by the outpouring of messages and support from not only our friends and family, but from the kind souls all over the world,” she wrote. “I am happy to share she is safe and in good spirits. Although the healing process will not be easy, she has always been a resilient role model for me.”

Fox News’ Melissa Gaffney contributed to this report.