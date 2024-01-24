Family of missing Oregon teen asks public for surveillance footage

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An Oregon teenager has disappeared amid freezing temperatures that have left dozens dead statewide.

Breauna Vaughn “left home without a phone, money, coat, or medications,” the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday Facebook post.

Vaughn was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 18, in the Estacada/Eagle Creek area in northwest Oregon, south of Portland.

A total of 72 people have died in connection with the freezing rain, snow and icy roads Oregon has experienced over the last week-and-a-half, according to the New York Times.

Vaughn is described as 5 ft., 6 in. tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair. Authorities believe she may be wearing a black hat, white hoodie, black vest and dark jeans.

Breanna Moyer, who said on Facebook that Vaughn is her daughter, said she is looking for video footage of Vaughn getting into a four-door, red sedan on Jan. 18 near Lakeshore Drive in Estacada.

She believes her daughter may have gotten into two vehicles and changed clothing since she was last seen on Jan. 18.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Vaughn’s whereabouts to contact 503-655-8211 or 9-1-1 and reference case No. 24-001019.