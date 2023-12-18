Family of late LSU student Madison Brooks celebrate first Christmas since tragedy with new traditions

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Madison Brooks’ stocking was hung from the fireplace with care like it was every Christmas, her mom said, except this year it will be filled with letters to “Madi.”

Their Christmas tree is decorated with a beautiful explosion of pink ribbons, angels and images of the 19-year-old Louisiana State University sophomore, who died in January when she was hit by a car after she was allegedly raped.

Brooks’ family is helping two children – a boy and a girl – near their home in Louisiana who were forced to escape a broken home rife with abuse, said Ashley Baustert, Brooks’ mom, who bought them gifts. Her family will play Santa in her daughter’s honor.

“Madi had a super sweet heart. She was very giving,” Baustert told Fox News Digital. “Christmas was her favorite holiday, but not because of the gifts, just because of being with family and seeing other people happy and smile. That’s what brought her so much joy.”

The first holiday season without Brooks is going to be an emotional roller coaster. Her daughter was the life of the party, Baustert said.

“She would be right in the middle of every conversation and making everybody laugh,” she said. “(Brooks) enjoyed her sleep. She was my sleeper, but the minute her brothers (now 11 and 9) would go in her room and wake her up, she wanted to be right there with them.

“She wanted to see their faces when they opened gifts. She would be baking with the boys, making Christmas cookies. That’s what was most important to her, enjoying the moment with family.”

The loss of that type of dynamic presence among the chaos and festivities was going to be noticeable and never completely filled.

But that doesn’t mean they shut off the Christmas lights and live through the holidays in despair.

Instead, Baustert and her family made sure her daughter’s presence would be felt all over their home and in their community.

Before Christmas, Baustert, her husband and her sons will visit with the children they’ve welcomed into their lives.

“I think that this will be important to Madi,” Baustert said. “And it teaches my boys not to take anything for granted. They have the best gaming system and that kind of stuff, but I think it’s important for them to see that not every child has the same life.”

It’s a way of continuing to give like Madi did, Baustert said, and they plan to do this every year.

And her stocking – purposely situated in the middle – will be filled with letters.

“Every year moving forward, our immediate family will write a letter to Madi, and we’re going to put it in her stocking and read them on Christmas morning, so she’s still part of our Christmas morning,” Baustert said. “And we’ll keep those letters forever.”

And then there’s what Baustert called their “Angel Tree.” She and her best friend, Jenny Reimold, decorated the tree with Brooks’ favorite color (pink) and covered it with angels.

“It reminds me of Madi,” Baustert said, as she showed Fox News Digital the decorations during a Zoom interview.

Coping with mental health ‘is a full-time job’

Baustert said she’s been going to therapy, joined an intimate, four-woman trauma group that includes moms who are on the same journey and put her trust in her faith and God.

“Going through this tragedy has been the absolute worst nightmare that I’ve ever experienced,” Baustert said. “I am focusing on my family and my emotional health.”

She said she spent most of her time with her boys – Aiden and Brady – during school field trips and playing in the house.

“They keep me going,” she said.

Fatal tragedy and disturbing rape allegations

Brooks, 19, was a sophomore at LSU when she was drinking in Reggie’s Bar in the university’s social hot spot Tigerland, which is a dimly-lit, sidewalk-barren area where crime has been on the rise.

Four suspects — Casen Carver, 18; Desmond Carter, 17; Kaivon Washington, 18; and Everett Lee, 28 — were indicted on charges connected to Brooks’ alleged rape.

After the alleged rape in one of the suspect’s cars, they let Brooks out on the side of a busy, four-lane highway in Baton Rouge, where she stumbled into the street and was fatally struck by an oncoming car.

The driver stayed at the scene and called 911, while good Samaritans pulled over to try to save her.

Emergency personnel responded and rushed her to a hospital, where she ultimately died.

Carver and Carter were indicted on third- and first-degree rape charges. Despite his age, Carter will be tried as an adult.

Lee was charged with principal to third-degree rape, and Washington was charged with third-degree rape.

All the suspects have pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintained their innocence.

Their lawyers have argued the sex was consensual and went as far as saying this would not even be a criminal case if Brooks did not die.