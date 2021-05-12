Family of Florida mom killed in botched carjacking asking public for help finding attackers

Loved ones of a Florida woman who died after a carjacking attempt over the weekend are asking the public for help finding the young mom’s killer, according to a report.

Roxana Sanchez, 36, was gunned down in the driveway of her Orange County home shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, police said The mom of two and a friend had just pulled into her driveway when another car drove up behind them.

A pair of strangers exited the second vehicle and ordered Sanchez and her friend, who was driving, out of their car, according to the report. Instead of doing so, Sanchez’s fearful friend shifted the vehicle into reverse and backed into the strangers’ car, prompting one of the suspects to shoot and wound Sanchez, according to police and Orlando Sentinel.

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY PAID ACQUAINTANCE $100 TO SLASH HIS GIRLFRIEND’S FACE WITH KNIFE

Sanchez was rushed to a local hospital, but could not be saved, police said.

The young mom had two sons, ages 8 and 11, and “lived for her husband and her two kids,” her sister, Yahaira Viado, told the Sentinel.

“That’s all she would talk about,” Viado reportedly said. Sanchez and her husband would have celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in August, the report states.

Sanchez’s sons made Mother’s Day cards for her, “that they never got to give to her,” Viado told the Sentinel. Viado has since created a GoFundMe page to cover hospital and funeral expenses.

“She was my rock and sounding board for everything. She had an infectious smile, and always had the best advice,” she wrote on the page. “She changed our lives and helped us out whenever she could.”

Viado wrote that the “cowards” who shot her “did not think how it would severely impact her life and those around her.”

DUNKIN’ EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF THROWING FATAL PUNCH AFTER CUSTOMER ALLEGEDLY USED RACIAL SLUR

“They just killed her without thinking leaving two small kids without a loving and caring mother, a husband without the love of his life, sisters without the glue that holds the family together, and the best daughter a parent could have,” she wrote.

Police on Tuesday released video showing what they believe is the suspects’ vehicle. The family is asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I just want to ask the public, the county, the state, if you have any information, please call,” Sanchez’s husband, Douglas Mejia, told the Sentinel. “She was gone way too soon, especially on a glorious day – Sunday, Mother’s Day.”