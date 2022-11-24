Family dog shot, killed in Florida yard; owner offering reward for information

A Florida man is searching for the person who shot and killed his 9-year-old basset hound in his front yard.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Nov. 17, in Eustis, according to a flyer circulating on Facebook. Owner Richard Pettis told FOX 35 Orlando Camo was shot in the head.

“I was cooking. I heard it. I heard it. I walked out front and didn’t see anything,” Pettis told the TV station. “Got my truck keys … was walking out the back door. I got halfway to the gate, and there was blood all over the sidewalk.”

An investigating Lake County deputy wrote in a case report that “the dog did have what appeared to be a small caliber gunshot wound to the side of his head.”

FLORIDA OFFICER WHO CAN’T SWIM RESCUES DROWNING INFANT FROM RETENTION POND, BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS

Pettis rushed Camo to a veterinarian, who put the dog down. Pettis is now asking for anyone with information about who is responsible to come forward.

“I just want to know who did it and why. That’s what I want to know,” Pettis said.

FLORIDA AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH RESULTS IN $250K FINE

Pettis is now offering a reward of more than $12,000 for information leading to an arrest, due in large part to donations from all over the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 35 the person responsible could face a charge of second- or third-degree felony animal cruelty.