Family claims Michigan funeral home had wrong body in casket at father's burial

A funeral home in Pontiac, Michigan has left the family of Larry Tillman in disbelief after allegedly putting the wrong man in the casket during his burial.

“We are all very sad, all very distraught,” Larry’s son, Spenser Tillman, told FOX 2. “Everyone knew that wasn’t our father. Even as we were walking in, people who knew him said, ‘Tell them to put your father in the casket because that’s not your father.'”

“Just from the way that he looked, there were facial features that he had that wasn’t there,” Tillman added.

The family says they demanded answers from Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home about who was put in the casket.

“We kept saying, ‘This is not Larry Tillman. Is there some sort of mixup?’” Spenser said.

However, despite their doubts, the Tillman family proceeded with the funeral and burial as planned.

“With what we knew, and from what they were saying at the time, we proceeded as best as we could,” he added. “No, we did not mourn, we didn’t cry, it was like living in the ‘Twilight Zone.’ We did watch them lower the body into the ground.”

Spenser, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife and family, contacted Fox 2 in an effort to find answers. A lawyer for Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home told FOX 2 the allegations are “false, malicious, and not true.”

“We investigated the allegations and absolutely not true,” attorney Loyst Fletcher said.

Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), which would serve as the investigative unit for the incident, told FOX 2 that the funeral home has no prior disciplinary record but that there is an open investigation associated with its license.

“It is not related to the wrong body in the casket,” LARA added. “We cannot comment further.”

The Tillman family told FOX 2 they will not give up and are planning to reach out to an attorney for help.

“We just want to get answers, we want to get to the bottom of it,” Spenser said. “But more importantly to find out where my father is, where the body is, and properly bury him.”