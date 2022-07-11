Fallout NYC? New York City releases PSA on what to do in nuclear attack or incident

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City launched a public service announcement Monday over what to do after a nuclear weapon incident, despite the low likelihood of such a catastrophic event occurring in America’s largest city.

The 1.5-minute PSA outlines three steps New Yorkers can take to mitigate the threats of nuclear exposure.

“While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe,” the city’s Emergency Management Department said in a news release. “The new PSA encourages New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident.”

The PSA advises people to take several actions in the event of a nuclear incident. That includes getting inside and staying away from windows. Once inside, stay there, close all doors, and move to a basement if possible.

“If you were outside after the blast, get clean immediately. Remove and bag all outer clothing, to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body,” the PSA advises.

The last is for people to stay tuned to the news media for updated information and watch for official alerts about when it’s safe to go outside. The nuclear incident PSA finishes on a chipper note: “You’ve got this.”

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed,” Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said.

