Fallen US Capitol Police officer remembered as highly-regarded, 'wonderful guy': report

The U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed during a Friday attack outside the U.S. Capitol is being remembered as a “wonderful guy” who was highly regarded by the people he worked with, according to officials and reports.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officials identified William “Billy” Evans as the officer who died Friday afternoon after a suspect rammed a car into Evans and another officer at the Capitol Building’s North Barricade, officials announced later that day. Evans was an 18-year veteran of the force.

Evans joined USCP on March 7, 2003, when former Capitol Police Chief Terrance W. Gainer was at the helm, and worked in the department’s First Responder’s Unit. Evans was “a wonderful guy,” Gainer told USA Today on Friday.

“He was held in high regard by the force and Capitol staff,” Gainer told USA Today. “The officers are crushed, their resilience stretched.”

CAPITOL POLICE IDENTIFY OFFICER KILLED IN ATTACK

Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, said Evans “gave his life in dedication to protecting our nation’s democracy and should be treated as a national hero.”

David Popp, communications director for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, remembered his own interactions with Evans and called Friday “a very sad day.”

“Officer Evans was often at that barricade when we arrived for work,” Popp wrote in a tweet accompanying a statement from his boss. “He was so friendly and professional, and seeing him was always a plus.”

President Biden said in a statement that he and his wife were heartbroken to learn of Friday’s attack and expressed condolences to Evans’ family. He directed flags at the White House to be lowered to half-staff.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy.” She and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both spoke Friday with members of Evans’ family.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for the department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who was injured during the Jan. 6 riot and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide days after that.

LAWMAKERS REACT TO KILLING OF ONE OFFICER AND INJURY OF ANOTHER AT CAPITOL

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters shortly after the attack.

Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green, who later died at a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the second officer who was struck by the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any history of mental health problems as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.