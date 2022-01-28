close

Video

NEW YORK CITY – The grieving widow of slain NYPD Det. Jason Rivera called out New York City‘s newly elected district attorney and a system that “continues to fail us” during her heartbreaking eulogy at her fallen husband’s Friday funeral.

Dominique Luzuriaga fought tears as she recalled growing up with and ultimately marrying her longtime love and the moments that their lives changed forever. Rivera, only 22, was shot and killed just one week earlier while he and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were responding to a domestic violence call.

Rivera was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade. Mora, who was shot in the head, died several days after the shooting.

