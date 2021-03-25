Fallen Boulder police officer Eric Talley was gun rights advocate, dad says

The father of slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley said his son was a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment – and would have reportedly hated to see his death used for political purposes.

“My son would have been deeply offended to know his death would be used to promote gun control. Before he was an officer, he enjoyed shooting,” Homer Talley told TMZ about the 11-year veteran, who was among 10 people slaughtered at a King Soopers supermarket on Monday.

The grieving dad told the news outlet that the late hero cop owned an AR-15, which he often used for target practice.

Accused mass shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa bought an AR-15-style Ruger AR0556 pistol on March 16, shortly after the firearm was made legal in the city.

In the wake of the shooting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is considering possible executive orders on gun control.

But Talley called Alissa’s alleged attack “a senseless act and that is just it. The situation [Eric] found himself in wasn’t one that the government could protect him from.”

He added: “Just because some wacko goes around shooting people doesn’t mean guns need to be taken away. You can’t take away enough guns to protect this country.”

While acknowledging the need for common-sense gun laws, Talley said that “to take away that freedom completely is something I am against and my son was against.”

He also told TMZ that he’s already letting go of his anger over his son’s murder.

“My family and my son are people of faith, we understand forgiveness and that is necessary for not just the shooter, but for ourselves,” he told the outlet.