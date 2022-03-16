Fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin reveals she’s getting ‘marriage proposals’ in prison

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anna Sorokin, who convinced New York City‘s elite that she was a German heiress by the name of Anna Delvey in 2017, says she is getting “marriage proposals” in jail.

Sorokin told Alex Cooper, host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, that she is definitely getting “more marriage proposals” than she did before her “criminal career started” in an episode that aired Wednesday.

Sorokin’s answer came in response to a question about life in prison and the kind of mail she is receiving from behind bars. The former socialite said she doesn’t “get any haters,” who go to her social media accounts instead of sending her mail.

A Manhattan jury found Sorokin, now 31, guilty of multiple fraud charges in 2019, and she served nearly four years in prison before being released in 2021 on good behavior. The German citizen was subsequently arrested by ICE on March 25, 2021, for overstaying her visa in the United States.

Sorokin was accused of swindling some $200,000 from New York banks and businesses. In April 2019, she was convicted of four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny, and acquitted of one count of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny after a monthlong trial that highlighted the fraudulent life she concocted in New York.

The then-28-year-old woman deceived a network of friends and financial institutions into believing she had a roughly $67 million fortune from her father overseas.

Her reputation for having money has apparently followed her to prison.

“If you have money, you don’t really have to do anything,” Sorokin said when Cooper asked if she had a “hustle” in prison, adding that inmates pay other inmates to do their laundry for them.

“They actually think I’m like, super rich,” she said.

Later in the podcast episode, Sorokin opened up about her insecurities, saying that her case is “thrown” in her face every day while other inmates are able to move on from their crimes.

“I feel like I’m more paranoid than I ever was, just about, like, things going bad. Just everything,” Sorokin told Cooper. “… Now I feel like I’m at the mercy of public opinion, and I’m trying to stay away from seeing myself the way other people see me, but it’s just really hard.”

“It will always follow me,” she added.

The faux German heiress was also accused of forging financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club she wanted to build, complete with exhibitions, installations and pop-up shops, prosecutors said. She was denied the loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 she failed to repay.

Sorokin, who has nearly 1 million Instagram followers after Netflix released a show based on her life called “Inventing Anna” in February, has managed to keep her social media accounts active from prison, appearing frequently in news interviews and on podcasts.

She told Cooper that she is working on publishing both a book and a podcast.

Sorkoin remained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody as of Tuesday afternoon, despite rumors of her deportation, according to the agency.

“In November 2021, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) granted Sorokin’s emergency stay request; she remains in ICE custody pending removal,” an ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday afternoon.

The ICE spokesperson added that the agency does not discuss future removal operations due to operational security.

Reports released Tuesday suggested that Sorokin had been deported back to Germany from the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York. She was scheduled to leave Monday after a Manhattan judge denied her appeal to stay in the U.S., and prison officials disabled her account on an inmate communications app, an attorney for Sorokin told Insider.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.